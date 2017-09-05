Hurricane Irma Upgraded to Category 5 Storm

Hurricane Irma has strengthened to a Category 5 storm - the most severe designation for a hurricane, the National Hurricane Center said Tuesday.



People in the Leeward Islands of the Caribbean are preparing for the Irma's arrival late Tuesday or early Wednesday, as areas to the northwest, from Puerto Rico to Cuba to the coastal United States, wait to see the track the storm will take as the week progresses.

Hurricane Irma's Category 5 designation means sustained winds of more than 280 kilometers per hour will severely damage homes, uproot trees and power poles and knock out power in affected areas for weeks.

"We are looking at Irma as a very significant event,'' Ronald Jackson, executive director of the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency, said by phone. "I can not recall a tropical cone developing that rapidly into a major hurricane prior to arriving in the central Caribbean.''



In addition to the wind damage, forecasters expect the storm to drop seven to 15 centimeters of rain across the northern Leeward Islands, the British and U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico. The rain could cause dangerous flash floods and mudslides.

Officials in Puerto Rico have declared a state of emergency and activated the National Guard in anticipation of Irma's expected arrival there by late Wednesday.

In the U.S. state of Florida, Governor Rick Scott also declared an emergency across the entire state in order to give local authorities time to prepare for a potential landfall.

U.S. disaster management teams are dealing with the after effects of Hurricane Harvey, which was a Category 4 storm when it made landfall late last month in the state of Texas and dropped historic amounts of rain as it stalled over the region.