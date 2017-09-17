Hurricane Marie Threatens Some Caribbean Islands Hit by Irma

In a hurricane season that just will not quit, forecasters are keeping their eyes on three storms, including one threatening the Caribbean islands clobbered by Hurricane Irma just a little over a week ago.

Forecasters upgraded Tropical Storm Maria to a hurricane Sunday as the storm heads toward the Leeward Islands.

Maria is following the same path as Irma. Hurricane warnings and watches are out for some of the islands that that saw devastating damage from Irma, including Guadeloupe, the U.S. and British Virgin Islands, and St. Martin and St. Barthelemy.

There is also a tropical storm warning for Barbuda, where Irma destroyed 95 percent of the buildings on the island.

Irma killed at least 60 people in the Caribbean and at least nine more when it struck the U.S. state of Florida.

Meanwhile, a tropical storm watch is out for the U.S. East Coast from Fenwick Island, Delaware, north to Nantucket, Massachusetts, because of Hurricane Jose.

Jose has been churning in the Atlantic for nearly a week and has yet to make landfall, but the storm is expected to bring dangerous surf and heavy rain to Atlantic coastal areas.

There is also a tropical depression named Lee in the Atlantic, about 1,500 kilometers west of the Cabo Verde Islands and moving west.

As of late Sunday, Lee was no threat to land and forecasters say it may weaken to a low pressure system by Monday night.