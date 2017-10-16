Hurricane Ophelia's Remnants Batter UK, Ireland; 1 killed

The remnants of Hurricane Ophelia battered Ireland on Monday, killing at least one person and causing widespread power outages as the storm headed for Britain.



The first known victim was a woman who was driving near the Irish village of Aglish when a tree fell on her car, authorities said.



Gusts of up to 80 mph were reported 30 years to the day after a weather event dubbed the "Great Storm of 1987" battered southern England and killed 18 people.

Authorities in Ireland had ordered schools, courts and government buildings to remain closed before the storm's arrival. Bridges were shut down as a precaution in both Ireland and Britain.



Some flights were canceled. Aviation officials heading to airports.



The Irish weather service issued a "status red" warning, saying "violent and destructive" wind was forecast nationwide, and "heavy rain and storm surges along some coasts will lead to flooding."



Britain's Met Office also warned of very windy weather in parts of Northern Ireland, Scotland and northern England.



The storm's path is likely to bring it to Wales, northern England and Scotland on Tuesday.