Accessibility links

Languages
Africa

ICC Orders Ex-Islamic Radical to Pay Damages for Destruction of Mali Shrines

  • VOA News
FILE - Ahmad Al Faqi Al Mahdi enters the courtroom of the International Criminal Court in the Netherlands

The International Criminal Court has ordered an Islamic extremist to pay $3.2 million in restitution for destroying centuries-old religious shrines in Mali.

Ahmad al-Faqi al-Mahdi was convicted by the court last year for overseeing the destruction of nine mausoleums and a mosque door with pickaxes and bulldozers in the ancient city of Timbuktu, when extremists briefly seized control of northern Mali in 2012.

FILE - The rubble left from an ancient mausoleum destroyed by Islamist militants, is seen in Timbuktu, Mali, July 25, 2013.
FILE - The rubble left from an ancient mausoleum destroyed by Islamist militants, is seen in Timbuktu, Mali, July 25, 2013.

In a landmark ruling, the court treated the destruction of the shrines as a war crime when it sentenced Al-Mahdi to nine years in prison. He was facing as many as 30 years in jail, but the court took into account his admission of guilt and expression of remorse.

The shrines date back as far as the 14th century and are listed as World Heritage Sites by UNESCO, the United Nations cultural agency. The U.N. agency has since restored the mausoleums.

FILE - In this photo taken July 18, 2015, people attending a ceremony stand near a mausoleum that was restored in Timbuktu, Mali.
FILE - In this photo taken July 18, 2015, people attending a ceremony stand near a mausoleum that was restored in Timbuktu, Mali.

Known as "the City of 333 Saints," Timbuktu is regarded as a center of Islamic teaching and key to the spread of Islam across the African continent.

ICC prosecutor Fatou Bensouda said al-Mahdi's alleged actions amounted to "a callous assault on the dignity and identity of entire populations and their region and historical roots."

Then-U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said such acts "are a tragedy for all civilized people, and the civilized world must take a stand."

Your opinion

Show comments

Related

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG