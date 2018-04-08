ICC Prosecutor Calls for End to Ongoing Bloodshed in Gaza Strip

Following the deaths of 29 Palestinians in recent protest and clashes with Israeli forces, the International Criminal Court is calling for for an end to ongoing bloodshed in the Gaza Strip.



Fatou Bensouda says the Palestinian territories have been subjected to a initial examination by her office and she is monitoring events there closely.



"Any new alleged crime committed in the context of the situation in Palestine may be subjected to my Office's scrutiny," Bensouda said in a statement.



The war crimes court's chief prosecutor said the violence must stop.



"Any person who incites or engages in acts of violence, including by ordering, requesting, encouraging or contributing in any other manner to the commission of crimes within ICC's jurisdiction is liable to prosecution before the Court," Bensouda said.



According to reports, Israel is being investigated for the deaths of 29 Palestinians during 10 days of protests and clashes along the Gaza border.



Israelis not a member of the court and argues Palestine is not a state and therefore has no right to join the international court.



The ICC is the world's only independent permanent tribunal.It was set up in 2002 to probe against genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity.



But the court's preliminary examinations, designed to establish whether crimes within its jurisdiction may have been committed are carried out independently by the court's prosecutors.