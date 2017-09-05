Accessibility links

Ice Bucket: Boston Honors man who Inspired ALS Challenge

  • Associated Press
FILE - Former Boston College baseball captain Pete Frates, seen center left in this Dec. 13, 2016 photo, receives a kiss from Boston College head baseball coach Mike Gambino after Frates was presented with the 2017 NCAA Inspiration Award, during ceremonies in Frates home in Beverly, Mass.
BOSTON — 

The man who inspired the ice bucket challenge that has raised millions for ALS research is being honored at Boston City Hall.

Mayor Martin Walsh is hosting a rally Tuesday for Pete Frates at City Hall Plaza. The event coincides with the release of a new book on Frates.

"The Ice Bucket Challenge: Pete Frates and the Fight against ALS" was written by Casey Sherman and Dave Wedge. Half of its proceeds benefit the Frates family.

Walsh will declare Sept. 5 as Pete Frates Day in Boston.

Frates, his family, the book authors, Boston Red Sox officials and the Boston College baseball team are expected to attend.

Frates is a former Boston College baseball star who has inspired millions of dollars in donations for research on amyotrophic lateral sclerosis or ALS.

