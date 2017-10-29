Iceland Heads to Coalition Talks after Inconclusive Vote

Iceland's ruling Independence Party has unexpectedly won the largest share of the vote in the national election and now faces the difficult task of forming a government after a record eight parties took seats in parliament.

Despite topping the poll, the Independence Party won just 25 percent of the vote, its second worst showing ever. The Left Green Movement finished second with 17 percent. That means Independence will need the support of at least two other parties to form a majority government.



The upstart People's Party and Center Party both exceeded expectations, winning 7 percent and 11 percent of the vote, respectively.



Political analyst Gunnar Smari Egilsson says, "Everyone lost. The current opposition gained no seats while the ruling collation lost 12 seats. Populists alone triumphed."