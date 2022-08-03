Iceland on Code Red as Volcano Erupts

A code red alert has been declared in Iceland after a volcano erupted Wednesday near the capital, Reykjavik, at a site that erupted last year, the Icelandic Meteorological Office (IMO) said.

The IMO said the eruption took place in an unpopulated area 30 kilometers from the capital city and that no lives were in danger.

The eruption is near the site of the Mount Fagradalsfjall volcano, which had been active from March to September of 2021.

If Wednesday’s volcanic activity is confirmed to be similar to the fissures seen last year, the code red aviation alert could be lowered to orange, signaling less danger, an agency spokesperson said.

Lava is reportedly coming from a crack in the ground, according to natural hazard specialist Einar Hjorleifsson, who spoke to Bloomberg.

Iceland is also known for earthquakes that sometimes cause volcanic eruptions because two of the earth’s largest tectonic plates lie under the country.

Iceland has 32 volcanic areas that are currently active, the highest number in Europe.