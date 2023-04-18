Sudan Fighting Creates Humanitarian Issues

A third day of fighting between Sudan’s military and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces raged Monday in the capital, with both sides claiming control of strategic sites. A doctors’ union says nearly 100 people have been killed in the clashes as calls for a cease-fire are growing.

The sounds of gunfire echoed across the Sudanese capital, Khartoum, and other towns Monday afternoon.

The military headquarters, Khartoum international airport and areas around the presidential palace are the current main battlefields between the military and the Rapid Support Forces.

The shooting affected the power supply and water systems in the capital, making life more difficult for those trapped indoors by the fighting and people wounded in the clashes.

In the Al-Kalakla neighborhood south of Khartoum, the situation seemed to be relatively calm, and people ventured out to get basic necessities.

Wisal Mohammed, a mother of three, says this is the first time in three days she’s come out to get food for her children.

She says the situation is difficult, and we are stranded. There is no electricity and water, and we cannot be mobile if there is an emergency. We are approaching the festivity time, and people are just indoors.

The fighting started on Saturday morning, and Sudanese doctors say nearly 100 people have been killed and several others injured, including civilians during the past three days.

Hamid Babikir sells vegetables along the Jebel Aulia highway south of Khartoum. He told VOA that he is unable to order more stock from the central market due to the tense situation.

He says roads are blocked, and we can’t risk going to get more vegetables. What I am selling today is left over from yesterday. Everybody keeps on complaining of the tense situation and an increase in prices because of a lack of fuel.

Al Muiz Hassan is a grocer in the Abu Adam neighborhood south of Khartoum. He says he is worried about robbery and has only partially opened his shop as a precaution.

He called on the warring parties to put the interest of the country and civilians as the first priority.

“The fighting has affected all the shops, not only mine. I am not afraid of anything rather than losing lives," he said. "The two who are fighting are all Sudanese and are only following their orders. We hope that God will change their hearts.”

The military said this afternoon that they had restored control over state-run TV and radio, which was taken over by the RSF yesterday.

The East African regional bloc IGAD has delegated the presidents of South Sudan, Kenya and Djibouti to talk with the Sudanese warring parties in an effort to halt the fighting.