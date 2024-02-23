Icy Conditions in China Lead to 100-Car Pileup

China’s state media report more than 100 cars collided on an icy overpass in the eastern Jiangsu province city of Suzhou early Thursday, injuring at least nine people.

The huge pileup is the latest incident caused by extreme winter weather conditions in China in recent days.

In a social media post, state police reported the accident occurred about 7 a.m. They said three people were seriously injured and taken to local hospitals, while other injuries were minor.

Video from the scene broadcast on Chinese state television, CCTV, and shared on social media showed cars piled on top of one another and crushed together, some severely damaged.

The state media report, citing officials, said the road was later reopened and an investigation into the accident was underway.

Southern and central China have been experiencing widespread cold, freezing rain and heavy snowfall in recent weeks, leading to transportation disruptions during Lunar New Year, the nation’s most important holiday.

According to the state-run People’s Daily newspaper, the Chinese government said earlier this week it was stepping up rescue efforts, using “all forces” in the region to prepare for sudden and dangerous disasters caused by the cold weather.