Earth Surface Table Iftar in Sur, Turkey

There was a different kind of rush in Alipasa and Lalabey in Sur, Diyarbakir, Turkey as residents gathered for an iftar dinner put on by the Confederation of Public Workers' Unions of Turkey (KESK). The neighborhoods face demolition because the government wants to rebuild the majority of the Sur district following battles between security forces and PKK’s youth branch last year. The concept of ‘Earth Surface Table’ outdoor iftar dinner was first happened after the Gezi Protests in 2013 in Istanbul.

