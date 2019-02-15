(Im)migration News Recap, Feb. 10-15

Editor's note: We want you to know what's happening, and why and how it could impact your life, family or business, so we created a weekly digest of the top original immigration, migration and refugee reporting from across VOA. Questions? Tips? Comments? Email the VOA immigration team: ImmigrationUnit@voanews.com.

Downsizing the Wall

As the U.S. president holds onto the idea of a new barrier along the border with Mexico, he keeps slamming into the biggest wall Washington can put up - a lack of Congressional funding shattering Trump's dreams for a barrier behemoth. He's unhappy with lawmakers, but faced with the prospect of another government shutdown and Democrats who wanted to rein in his deportation escalation, the president yielded to Capitol Hill this week but then declared a national emergency to collect wall funding from other parts of the government.

The longest winter

Winter in the remotest parts of the desert between Syria and Jordan is bone-chillingly brutal. For 40,000 refugees at Rukban camp, there is no doctor and few supplies. Eight children have died since January. The conditions, described by a refugee nurse, are like "operating in the stone age."

Refugee situations worsen in South Sudan, Myanmar

Fighting in South Sudan leaves thousands of displaced people without food, water and pushes thousands more into DRC for safety.

Violence in Myanmar's southern Chin State and Rakhine State prompts more departures.