Accessibility links

Languages
Previous Next
Breaking News
Middle East

IMF Lauds Egypt, Says It Must Now Empower Private Sector

  • Associated Press
International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Christine Lagarde accompanied by First Deputy Managing Director, David Lipton, speaks during a news conference at the World Bank/IMF Spring Meetings, in Washington, April 19, 2018.
CAIRO, EGYPT — 

The International Monetary Fund has lauded Egypt's progress in stabilizing its economy, instilling market confidence, cutting debt and driving growth.

In remarks to a government meeting released late Saturday, IMF First Deputy Managing Director David Lipton says Egypt must now enable private-sector economic activity to expand and provide the jobs needed by millions of Egyptians.

Egypt's economy is still recovering from a 2011 popular uprising and years of political instability. The government secured a $12 billion loan from the IMF in 2016 and launched an austerity program that included subsidy cuts.

As examples, Lipton mentioned Indonesia, Mexico and India as countries where reform efforts empowered the private sector by ending cronyism and government monopolies, encouraging competition and boosting the social safety net.

Related

The Day in Photos

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG