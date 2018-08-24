(Im)migration News Recap, Aug. 19-25  

Editor's note: We want you to know what's happening, why and how it could impact your life, family or business, so we created a weekly digest of the top original immigration, migration and refugee reporting from across VOA. Questions? Tips? Comments? Email the VOA immigration team: ImmigrationUnit@voanews.com.

Standing by for Syria return

The U.N. says it's too soon to allow exiled Syrians to return home from neighboring Lebanon and Jordan. "We believe that conditions are not yet ready," an official told VOA.

Eid in absentia

VOA spent the holiday with Muslim refugees in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, one year after their displacement from neighboring Myanmar. Some of the younger residents took a spin on a rustic, wooden Ferris wheel — a moment of respite from what the U.N. recently said is becoming a dire situation for more than 100,000 school-age children. Yet the U.N. believes it's still unsafe for the refugees to return home.

Anyunghaseyo, Summer!

Two generations of Korean-American kids growing up in Minnesota have had an alternative to learning tennis or romping around the backyard. "Korean Culture Camp, when I was a kid, was my favorite week of the year."