(Im)migration News Recap, Dec. 2-8 

'Compelling evidence' of genocide

The crimes committed against Muslims in Myanmar surpass "ethnic cleansing," according to several recent reports. The violence propelled hundreds of thousands of people to leave the country, and Holocaust experts want the U.S. to take a firm stand on how it is defining the conflict.

Numbers on immigrants

U.S. President Donald Trump talks regularly about the dangers of immigrants, especially those from Central America. But where are his numbers coming from? And do they matter as much as the president and other administration officials insist?

Power to the people

For tens of millions of people displaced around the world, living in areas with makeshift access to electricity can be a challenge. At a town hall meeting in Kenya, VOA talked with refugee residents and experts about the options for sustainable energy solutions.



Challenge on asylum

Lawyers for the plaintiffs in a case filed last year claim they have more evidence the U.S. government is turning away asylum-seekers along the U.S. border, or in some cases not giving people a chance to claim asylum. Amid tear gas and confusion for some migrants, 13 people are pressing ahead with the legal challenge.

The lawsuit adds to an already fraught asylum process that becomes more bogged down every year and is already facing other legal challenges. The Trump administration met resistance from a federal judge after rolling out a policy to deny asylum to people who had entered the country illegally.



Making it legal

Guinea-Bissau is making good on the promise to give ID cards to Senegalese refugees, some of whom have been living in the country since the early 1990s.