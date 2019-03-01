(Im)migration News Recap, Feb. 24-March 1

Editor's note: We want you to know what's happening, and why and how it could impact your life, family or business, so we created a weekly digest of the top original immigration, migration and refugee reporting from across VOA. Questions? Tips? Comments? Email the VOA immigration team: ImmigrationUnit@voanews.com.

The other family separation

The legal volatility around the Temporary Protected Status program in the U.S. is forcing some families to confront what separation could mean for them. But they still don't know when, or even if, it's going to happen.

Hoda Muthana wants to come home

Hoda Muthana, the Islamic State supporter who left the Alabama home she shared with her family years ago to move to the so-called caliphate in Syria, says she will face the legal consequences of her decisions. But Trump and his secretary of state say the 24-year-old will not be allowed back into the country over questions regarding her citizenship. The case could be a litmus test for legal and moral issues, including how the country wants to handle returning extremists.

Aftermath of the caliphate

Syria, after years of civil war and Islamic State rampage, is battered. The U.N. says some parts remain "lawless," so those displaced by violence cannot return to their homes yet. Children who Kurdish forces allied with the U.S. say they rescued from IS are waiting to reunited with their families in Iraq. But as the extremist group battles for its last territory, the fallout for its fighters, their families, and their hostages remains unclear — and at times, chaotic, as VOA reporter Heather Murdock witnessed.

How Democrats want to handle immigration

Capitol Hill reporter Katherine Gypson gives a rundown of where the party stands on four key policies.