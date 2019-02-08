(Im)migration News Recap, Feb. 3-8

Editor's note: We want you to know what's happening, and why and how it could impact your life, family or business, so we created a weekly digest of the top original immigration, migration and refugee reporting from across VOA. Questions? Tips? Comments? Email the VOA immigration team: ImmigrationUnit@voanews.com.

Trump Wants More Immigrants?'

Trump spent much of this week's State of the Union address talking about immigration, and almost all of that time, discussing the "danger" he sees from undocumented immigrants. The president, however, slipped in a line about wanting more legal immigrants. The most ever, in fact. This appears to be the first time the president has suggested he wants to increase legal immigration, and there are no details on how he plans to follow through with the idea. Read the full text of the address here.

Fake university, real arrests

Following a sting operation, more Indian students accused of immigration fraud have been arrested across the U.S. Federal agents set up the fake University of Farmington a few years ago, and they say more than 600 people enrolled just to get work permits available to students. Only eight people face criminal charges, but hundreds are likely headed toward deportation proceedings.

Comfort in the cold

As the African population in Iowa has grown — due in large part to refugees — so has the need for connecting with the youngest members of these families. A Liberian couple drive through sub-zero temperatures to collect the children after school. "I see myself in them," says Sam, 36.

Upended dreams, uncertain work

The growing numbers of migrants in Russia have triggered unease and an increasing intolerance for the newcomers. Uzbek migrants say hate crimes, anti-immigrant rhetoric, workplace discrimination and rock-bottom wages can make life in Moscow hellish.

DACA undeterred

Lawsuits stymied Trump's attempt to discard the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which protects young immigrants from deportation. And the U.S. Supreme Court's plans for 2019 don't include hearing any of the related cases. So where does this leave DACA?