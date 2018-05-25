(Im)migration News Roundup, May 20-26

Editor's note: With four people working on (im)migration stories every day, we still struggle to keep up with all of the relevant news. So, we wanted a way to keep you updated with the top immigration, migration, and refugee stories every week — the ones that will most affect you, our international readers, viewers and listeners. We want you to know what's happening, why, and how it could impact your life, family or business.

Questions? Comments? Email the VOA immigration team: ImmigrationUnit@voanews.com

Gangs of New York

​MS-13 is one of roughly 33,000 gangs in the U.S. and Puerto Rico, and it's not even the largest — yet President Donald Trump latches onto the group as an example of violence perpetrated by immigrants. In one New York community, residents struggle with wanting safer neighborhoods, while eschewing what they see as deep anti-immigrant sentiment.​

Should I Stay or Should I Go?

Solid legal advice can make or break the case for an immigrant facing deportation in the U.S., but a program to help them may be on the chopping block.

2 names + 11 days = DACA vote?

Lawmakers inched closer this week in their push for immigration legislation and a deal on Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA). Just two more Republicans need to sign on for the process to move forward. But Congress has started an 11-day break, so a DACA vote is on hold … again.

Refugee Resurgence

The U.N. refugee agency clanged the alarm bells on two upticks in the refugee movement this week: Central African Republic and Central America. Meanwhile, Ethiopian refugees at a camp in Kenya are trying to figure out if it's safe enough to return home.

​'Beauty Comes and Goes'

We watched the creation and destruction of a sand mandala by a former Buddhist monk and refugee, from the intricately woven, boldly colorful lines to its final status as a brownish heap of sand.