(Im)migration News Recap, Sept. 2-8

Editor's note: We want you to know what's happening, why and how it could impact your life, family or business, so we created a weekly digest of the top original immigration, migration and refugee reporting from across VOA. Questions? Tips? Comments? Email the VOA immigration team: ImmigrationUnit@voanews.com.



USA: Lobbying to welcome the stranger



In a last-ditch effort to rally support for refugees, volunteers took to the halls of Congressional office buildings this week asking for a higher cap on arrivals to the U.S. amid massive cuts to the program by the Trump administration. Among their requests: renewed special protections for Afghans and Iraqis who worked alongside U.S. personnel.

South Africa: Violent 'flare-ups' earn warning from UN



A spate of deadly attacks on foreigners in South Africa has the U.N. refugee agency ringing alarm bells - there are some 280,000 refugees and asylum-seekers in the country, and after a recent visit, UNHCR officials say some of the most vulnerable foreigners are being targeted.



Nicaragua: The next Venezuela?



U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley said this week that the Central American country could be on track to internal collapse. Months of clashes between state forces and protesters and a crackdown on dissenters has led to hundreds of deaths and thousands of Nicaraguans fleeing what was once considered one of the most stable countries in the region.



Palestinian refugees: UN agency scrambles amid massive budget cuts



The U.S. was, until recently, the top contributor for UNRWA, which serves displaced Palestinians. Not anymore, after the Trump administration pulled out at the end of last month, triggering a nearly half-billion dollar shortfall. "It is… a matter of human dignity for the refugees, but it is particularly also a matter of regional stability in the area," the head of the agency said.



Mediterranean crossing: Deadlier travel in 2018



The number of migrants attempting to traverse the Mediterranean to Europe is down, but the risk of dying during the crossing is up this year. One in 18 travelers will not make it, according to the U.N.