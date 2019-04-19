(Im)migration Weekly Recap, April 14-19

Editor's note: We want you to know what's happening, why and how it could impact your life, family or business, so we created a weekly digest of the top original immigration, migration and refugee reporting from across VOA. Questions? Tips? Comments? Email the VOA immigration team:ImmigrationUnit@voanews.com.

Libya strife strands refugees

Conflict in Libya is placing not only the country's citizens at risk, but thousands of migrants and refugees detained near the capital, the U.N. warned this week. The North African country is a launching point for would-be emigrants from the Middle East and sub-Saharan Africa to reach Europe by boat. The U.N. has asked Libya to release some 1,500 people held in government facilities.

Seeking sanctuary

U.S. President Donald Trump said this week he wanted to send migrants and asylum-seekers detained on the southern U.S. border to so-called "sanctuary cities."

Democrats on Capitol Hill were having none of it, saying, "It is shocking that the president and senior administration officials are even considering manipulating release decisions for purely political reasons."

Officials in some of the cities Trump referred to said their communities would welcome the migrants.

WATCH: Trump Sends Mixed Signals

Music stops for U.S. visa fraud scheme

A New York woman faces up to 12 years in prison for running an elaborate visa ring that involved fake Armenian folk dancers and tens of thousands of dollars.