The beginning and end of the Muslim season of Ramadan are determined by lunar sightings, which differ around the world. In countries including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab of Emirates, Kuwait, Bahrain, Iraq, and Qatar, that happened Tuesday, while in Egypt, the Palestinian territories, and Jordan the conclusion – marked by the Eid al-Fitr celebration – occurred on Wednesday. Cairo-based photojournalist Hamada Elrasam captures a glimpse of the anticipation and celebration shared by all in Egypt.

