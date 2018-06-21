In Geneva, Pope Seeks Greater Christian Unity

Pope Francis is seeking greater unity between Catholics and other Christians during a one day visit to Geneva.



He is taking part in the 70th anniversary of the World Council of Churches, a group that includes 350 Protestant, Orthodox and Anglican churches representing more than 500 million Christians.



The Roman Catholic Church is not a member.



Pope Francis was greeted by Swiss President Alain Berset and other officials in Geneva.



His agenda Thursday includes lunch with WCC leaders and an ecumenical prayer service.



The pope is also celebrating mass with tens of thousands of Catholics in Geneva's Palexpo convention center.