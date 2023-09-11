In Japan’s Okinawa, China Tensions Prompt Changing Views of US Military Bases

Public sentiment toward U.S. military bases on the southern Japanese islands of Okinawa appears to be changing, amid growing tensions with China and the shock of Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

The United States has around 30,000 active troops in Okinawa deployed in numerous bases across the main island, including some in the middle of built-up residential areas.

Washington has maintained a large military presence since the end of World War II, when U.S. forces captured the islands after three months of brutal fighting that killed a quarter of Okinawa’s population.

Okinawa makes up just 1% of Japanese land mass but hosts 70% of all U.S. military bases in the country. They have long been a source of tension with local residents, explained Yoko Shima, editor of Okinawa’s Ryukyu Shimpo newspaper, which has campaigned for the closure of the military installations.

“People now in their 60s and 70s have memories of the Battle of Okinawa [in World War II] passed down to them from their parents and were involved in campaigns against the bases in the past. So, they feel strongly about the issue,” Shima told VOA.

Aircraft noise, road accidents and a perceived safety risk of the Osprey aircraft deployed in Okinawa have stirred local opposition to the bases.

The rape of a 12-year-old girl in 1995 by three U.S. Marines prompted large protests calling for the bases to be closed.

Changing attitudes

Polls show around 70% of residents believe Okinawa bears an unfair burden. There are frequent calls for the Japanese mainland to host more U.S. bases.

However, sentiment appears to be slowly changing. Younger people tend to have a less negative view of the U.S. presence, Shima said.

“Although there is no overwhelming support for the U.S. military bases, young people feel that there is nothing we can do about the U.S. military bases, since they already exist, and that they are also necessary for the defense of Japan,” Shima said.

Taiwan tensions

Okinawa’s painful history is felt strongly among its people. Its geography puts it on the front line of rising geopolitical tensions.

Taiwan lies just a few hundred kilometers west of Okinawa. On a clear day, it is possible to see the Taiwanese coastline from Yonaguni, the most westerly of the Okinawan islands.

China has ramped up military exercises around Taiwan over the past year, which Beijing sees as part of its territory. The drills have raised fears that China could launch an invasion, and Okinawans fear their islands could be drawn into any wider conflict, Shima said.

“There is a high possibility that Okinawa will become a target, because there are currently U.S. military bases here. So, it shouldn’t become a target. In other words, we should pursue the ideal of reducing the burden of military bases [in Okinawa], while promoting diplomatic efforts to bring the countries of East Asia closer together,” she said.

The United States and Japan agreed to relocate the Futenma air base, one of the most controversial installations north of the capital, to a remote area of coastline at Henoko on the east coast of Okinawa. A new runway is currently under construction in Henoko Bay.

However, the move has been repeatedly delayed amid legal challenges. Critics say the relocation will fail to relieve the burden on Okinawa and will destroy the fragile ecosystem of the coral reefs in the area.

Local support

Japan and Okinawa must be ready to deal with a more assertive China, and that means embracing the U.S. military presence, leaders in Okinawa say.

“The threat to security from China is becoming more concrete,” said Aiko Shimajiri, an Okinawan lawmaker in the Japanese Parliament.

In December, China sailed its Liaoning aircraft carrier through the Miyako Strait, just south of Okinawa’s main island, cutting through the archipelago that stretches toward Taiwan.

Shimajiri said Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022 has reminded many Okinawans that invasion and large-scale warfare are still a possibility.

“I think there are many people in Okinawa who feel that since no one knows what may happen, it is necessary to prepare for that eventuality,” she told VOA.

Divided opinion

Okinawan residents who spoke to VOA gave differing views on the U.S. bases.

“If the peace of Japan is protected, I think that they are a good thing,” said Taro Kishimoto, a student in the Okinawan capital, Naha. “I don't think my life will change much with or without the U.S. military bases, so I'm not too worried about it.”

Ayako Yagi, who is in her sixties, wants the bases to close.

“After all, my grandparents experienced the Second World War. So, I would be happier without them,” she said.

Katsufumi Nishime, a retired former member of Japan’s self-defense forces, said the U.S. military is needed in Okinawa.

“The self-defense forces cannot protect Japan, unless the U.S. military comes to support us. The Taiwan issue is a problem. When I see the news about the Ukraine war, I think that having the power of the U.S. military is absolutely necessary,” he said.