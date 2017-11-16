In Only 4 Days, Taylor Swift Sells the Most Albums of 2017

In just four days, Taylor Swift's new album has sold more traditional albums than any other release this year.



Billboard reports the album, "reputation,'' sold 1.05 million copies in the first four days after its Nov. 10 release.



Before Swift released her album, Ed Sheeran's "Divide'' was the year's best-selling album, with 919,000 units sold. Kendrick Lamar's "Damn'' has sold 842,000 units.



Since Billboard changed how it views albums sales — incorporating single track sales (10 song sales (equals) 1 album sale) and streaming (1,500 streams (equals) 1 album sale) — Sheeran's album has sold 2.3 million units overall. Lamar's has moved 2.5 million units.



Swift's "reputation'' is not available on streaming services, pushing fans to buy it or wait until it appears on Spotify or Apple Music. It's Swift's fourth album to sell more than 1 million units in its first week of release.



Swift became the first artist to have three albums sell more than 1 million copies in their first week when "1989'' reached the feat in 2014. Her albums "Speak Now'' and "Red'' also sold more than 1 million units in their debut weeks.