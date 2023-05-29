Accessibility links

In Photos: Bola Tinubu Sworn In as Nigeria's President

Nigeria's new President Bola Ahmed Tinubu inspects honor guards after taking an oath of office at a ceremony in Abuja, Nigeria, May 29, 2023.
Nigeria's military marches at the inauguration of Nigerian President Bola Tinubu at the Eagle Square in Abuja, Nigeria, May 29, 2023.
Nigeria's President Bola Tinubu, center, takes oath of office during during his inauguration ceremony at the Eagle Square in Abuja, Nigeria, May 29, 2023.
Nigeria's Vice-President Kashim Shettima attends his swearing-in ceremony in Abuja, Nigeria, May 29, 2023.
