Accessibility links
Skip to main content
Skip to main Navigation
Skip to Search
Home
United States
U.S. News
All About America
Silicon Valley & Technology
Immigration
World
Africa
The Americas
East Asia
Europe
Middle East
South & Central Asia
Ukraine
Press Freedom
China
Iran
Broadcast Programs
Follow Us
Languages
Search
Search
Previous
Next
Breaking News
Arts & Culture
In Photos: Christmas Celebrations Around the World
December 25, 2023 10:30 AM
1
Latin Patriarch Pierbattista Pizzaballa, center, leads the Christmas morning Mass at the Chapel of Saint Catherine, traditionally believed to be the birthplace of Jesus, in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, Dec. 25, 2023.
2
A worshiper prays near the star which marks the spot believed to be the exact birthplace of Jesus, in the Grotto at the Church of the Nativity, in Bethlehem, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, Dec. 25, 2023.
3
Pope Francis delivers his traditional Christmas Day Urbi et Orbi message to the city and the world from the main balcony of St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Dec. 25, 2023.
4
A woman lights a candle as she attends a mass on Christmas Day at St. Alexander Nevsky Cathedral in Sofia, Bulgaria, Dec. 25, 2023.
Load more
In Photos: Christmas Celebrations Around the World
Related
UK's King Charles Urges Compassion, Care for Environment in Time of Conflict
Recommended
52 Documentary
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG