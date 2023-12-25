Accessibility links

In Photos: Christmas Celebrations Around the World

1 Latin Patriarch Pierbattista Pizzaballa, center, leads the Christmas morning Mass at the Chapel of Saint Catherine, traditionally believed to be the birthplace of Jesus, in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, Dec. 25, 2023.
2 A worshiper prays near the star which marks the spot believed to be the exact birthplace of Jesus, in the Grotto at the Church of the Nativity, in Bethlehem, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, Dec. 25, 2023.
3 Pope Francis delivers his traditional Christmas Day Urbi et Orbi message to the city and the world from the main balcony of St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Dec. 25, 2023.
4 A woman lights a candle as she attends a mass on Christmas Day at St. Alexander Nevsky Cathedral in Sofia, Bulgaria, Dec. 25, 2023.

