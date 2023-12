Egyptians are going to the polls in three-day presidential elections that began Sunday. As incumbent authoritarian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi appears set to win a third term, long breadlines and crises both in Egypt and across the border in Gaza weigh heavily on Egyptian voters. Cairo-based photojournalist Hamada Elrasam is following the story, starting Sunday in the North Sinai city of Arish. Written in collaboration with Elle Kurancid.