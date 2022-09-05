Accessibility links
Breaking News
South & Central Asia
In Photos: Flooding in Pakistan
September 04, 2022 8:24 PM
1
Victims of the unprecedented flooding from monsoon rains carry relief aid, in Jaffarabad, a district of Pakistan's southwestern Baluchistan province, Sept. 4, 2022.
2
Victims of the unprecedented flooding from monsoon rains receive relief aid, organized by the Islamic group Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan, in Sukkur, Pakistan, Sept. 4, 2022.
3
Local residents stand near to the damaged buildings destroyed by floodwaters in Kalam Valley in northern Pakistan, Sept. 4, 2022.
4
An affected woman takes refuge in a tent area after her home was hit by floods in Sukkur, Pakistan, Sept. 4, 2022.
In Photos: Flooding in Pakistan
