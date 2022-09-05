Accessibility links

In Photos: Flooding in Pakistan

Victims of the unprecedented flooding from monsoon rains carry relief aid, in Jaffarabad, a district of Pakistan's southwestern Baluchistan province, Sept. 4, 2022.
Victims of the unprecedented flooding from monsoon rains receive relief aid, organized by the Islamic group Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan, in Sukkur, Pakistan, Sept. 4, 2022.
Local residents stand near to the damaged buildings destroyed by floodwaters in Kalam Valley in northern Pakistan, Sept. 4, 2022.
An affected woman takes refuge in a tent area after her home was hit by floods in Sukkur, Pakistan, Sept. 4, 2022.
