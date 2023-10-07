Accessibility links

In Photos: Hamas Attack on Israel and Retaliation

Israeli police officers evacuate a family from a site hit by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip, in Ashkelon, Israel, on Oct. 7, 2023. The rockets were fired as Hamas announced a new operation against Israel.
Palestinians transport a captured Israeli civilian, center, from Kibbutz Kfar Azza into the Gaza Strip on Oct. 7, 2023.
Palestinians inspect the rubble of a building after it was struck by an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City on Oct. 7, 2023.
This image contains sensitive content which some people may find offensive or disturbing.
An Israeli soldier stands by the bodies of Israelis killed by Palestinian armed militants who entered from the Gaza strip, in the southern Israeli city of Sderot, on Oct. 7, 2023.
This image contains sensitive content which some people may find offensive or disturbing - Click to reveal
