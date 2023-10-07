Accessibility links
Skip to main content
Skip to main Navigation
Skip to Search
Home
United States
U.S. News
All About America
Silicon Valley & Technology
Immigration
World
Africa
The Americas
East Asia
Europe
Middle East
South & Central Asia
Ukraine
Press Freedom
COVID-19 Pandemic
China
Iran
Broadcast Programs
Follow Us
Languages
Search
Search
Previous
Next
Breaking News
Middle East
In Photos: Hamas Attack on Israel and Retaliation
October 07, 2023 1:40 PM
1
Israeli police officers evacuate a family from a site hit by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip, in Ashkelon, Israel, on Oct. 7, 2023. The rockets were fired as Hamas announced a new operation against Israel.
2
Palestinians transport a captured Israeli civilian, center, from Kibbutz Kfar Azza into the Gaza Strip on Oct. 7, 2023.
3
Palestinians inspect the rubble of a building after it was struck by an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City on Oct. 7, 2023.
This image contains sensitive content which some people may find offensive or disturbing.
Click to reveal
4
An Israeli soldier stands by the bodies of Israelis killed by Palestinian armed militants who entered from the Gaza strip, in the southern Israeli city of Sderot, on Oct. 7, 2023.
This image contains sensitive content which some people may find offensive or disturbing - Click to reveal
An Israeli soldier stands by the bodies of Israelis killed by Palestinian armed militants who entered from the Gaza strip, in the southern Israeli city of Sderot, on Oct. 7, 2023.
Load more
In Photos: Hamas Attack on Israel and Retaliation
Recommended
52 Documentary
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG