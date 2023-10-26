Accessibility links

In Photos: More Than 100 Palestinians Killed in West Bank Since October 7

Violence has been escalating in the West Bank since the brutal Hamas attack on October 7. Israeli forces entered many Palestinian cities to arrest suspects linked to the militant group that controls the Gaza Strip. More than 1,000 people have been detained. In almost three weeks of war, Israeli forces and Jewish settlers killed more than 100 Palestinians in the West Bank, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

Burned cars remain where four Palestinians were killed in an attack by Jewish settlers in the small town of Qusra, Oct. 24, 2023.
The body of Ahmad Ghaleb, 16, is carreid to the mosque in the Qalandia Refugee Camp for prayers before his funeral, in Qalandia Refugee Camp, Oct. 25, 2023. Ghaleb was killed during a Israeli incursion into the camp to arrest people suspected of being part of the militant group Hamas.&nbsp;
A road near the town of Qusra was blocked in the last week to help separate the town from a Jewish settlement nearby, in Qusra, Oct. 24, 2023.
3 A road near the town of Qusra was blocked in the last week to help separate the town from a Jewish settlement nearby, in Qusra, Oct. 24, 2023.
A man prays by the graves of four young men who were killed in an attack by Jewish settlers in the small town of Qusra, Oct. 24, 2023.
4 A man prays by the graves of four young men who were killed in an attack by Jewish settlers in the small town of Qusra, Oct. 24, 2023.

