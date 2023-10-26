Violence has been escalating in the West Bank since the brutal Hamas attack on October 7. Israeli forces entered many Palestinian cities to arrest suspects linked to the militant group that controls the Gaza Strip. More than 1,000 people have been detained. In almost three weeks of war, Israeli forces and Jewish settlers killed more than 100 Palestinians in the West Bank, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.
In Photos: More Than 100 Palestinians Killed in West Bank Since October 7
This image contains sensitive content which some people may find offensive or disturbing.