In Photos: Partial Lunar Eclipse Visible From North America to Parts of Asia

A partial lunar eclipse could be seen from the Americas and East Asia on Friday.

The phenomenon, when the Earth partially aligns between the sun and the full moon, was visible in much of the United States, in South America and in Philippines and Japan.

"This one's been kind of in the news as the longest partial eclipse in a very long time," Resi Baucco, a public program supervisor at the Lowell Observatory in Arizona said during a livestream of the eclipse. "It's actually the longest partial eclipse since 1440 and it is going to be the longest until 2669."
The earth&#39;s shadow covers the moon during a partial lunar eclipse, Nov. 19, 2021, in Yokohama, near Tokyo.
People gather to observe a lunar eclipse from the observation deck of Roppongi Hills in Tokyo on Nov. 19, 2021.
A partial lunar eclipse is observed over Gifu Castle in Gifu, central Japan Nov. 19, 2021 in this photo taken by Kyodo.
The earth&#39;s shadow covers the full moon during a partial lunar eclipse, Nov. 19, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo.
