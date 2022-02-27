Accessibility links

In Photos: Protests around the World against Russia Invasion of Ukraine

People around the world rally in solidarity with Ukraine and protest against Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Police detain a demonstrator with a poster which reads &quot;The war with Ukraine is a shame and a crime&quot; during an action against Russia&#39;s attack on Ukraine in Omsk, Russia, Feb. 27, 2022.
People participate in a protest against Russian invasion of Ukraine, in Saint Petersburg, Russia Feb. 27, 2022.
Protesters march during a rally against Russia&#39;s invasion of Ukraine, near the Russian Embassy in Seoul, South Korea, Feb. 27, 2022.
Pro-Ukrainian people hold Ukrainian flags during a protest against Russia&#39;s invasion of Ukraine, in Istanbul, Turkey, Feb. 27, 2022.
