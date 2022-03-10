Accessibility links

site logo
Languages
Previous Next
Breaking News
Ukraine

In Photos: Russia's Invasion of Ukraine, March 10, 2022

A look at the latest situation in cities and towns in Ukraine on Day 15 after Russia invaded Ukraine.
Ukrainian soldiers on an armored personnel carrier pass by people carrying their belongings as they flee the conflict, in the Vyshgorod region close to Kyiv, March 10, 2022.&nbsp;Russia&rsquo;s two-week-long war in Ukraine has killed thousands of people and forced more than 2 million others to flee the country, shaking the foundations of European security.
1 Ukrainian soldiers on an armored personnel carrier pass by people carrying their belongings as they flee the conflict, in the Vyshgorod region close to Kyiv, March 10, 2022. Russia’s two-week-long war in Ukraine has killed thousands of people and forced more than 2 million others to flee the country, shaking the foundations of European security.
Residents evacuate the city of Irpin, north of Kyiv, March 10, 2022.&nbsp;Russian forces rolled their armored vehicles up to the northeastern edge of Kyiv, edging closer in their attempts to encircle the capital.
2 Residents evacuate the city of Irpin, north of Kyiv, March 10, 2022. Russian forces rolled their armored vehicles up to the northeastern edge of Kyiv, edging closer in their attempts to encircle the capital.
This image contains sensitive content which some people may find offensive or disturbing.
Residents walk past a body lying in the middle of a road as they evacuate the city of Irpin, north of Kyiv, March 10, 2022. Kyiv&#39;s northwest suburbs such as Irpin and Bucha have been enduring shellfire and bombardments for more than a week, prompting a mass evacuation effort.
3 Residents walk past a body lying in the middle of a road as they evacuate the city of Irpin, north of Kyiv, March 10, 2022. Kyiv's northwest suburbs such as Irpin and Bucha have been enduring shellfire and bombardments for more than a week, prompting a mass evacuation effort.
This image contains sensitive content which some people may find offensive or disturbing - Click to reveal
Residents walk past a body lying in the middle of a road as they evacuate the city of Irpin, north of Kyiv, March 10, 2022. Kyiv's northwest suburbs such as Irpin and Bucha have been enduring shellfire and bombardments for more than a week, prompting a mass evacuation effort.
A Ukranian soldier hugs his wife in the city of Irpin, March 10, 2022.
4 A Ukranian soldier hugs his wife in the city of Irpin, March 10, 2022.

Load more

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG