In Photos: Russia's Invasion of Ukraine, March 16, 2022
March 16, 2022 10:34 AM
A look at today's situation on Day 21 after Russia invaded Ukraine.
1
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivers a virtual address to U.S. Congress by video at the Capitol in Washington, March 16, 2022.
2
Rescuers work at a site of a warehouse burned after shelling in Kharkiv as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, March 16, 2022.
3
A warehouse is seen on fire after Russian shelling in Kharkiv, March 16, 2022.
4
A woman with a child evacuates from a residential building damaged by shelling in Kyiv in this handout picture released March 16, 2022.
In Photos: Russia's Invasion of Ukraine, March 16, 2022
