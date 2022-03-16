Accessibility links

site logo
Languages
Previous Next
Breaking News
Ukraine

In Photos: Russia's Invasion of Ukraine, March 16, 2022

A look at today's situation on Day 21 after Russia invaded Ukraine.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivers a virtual address to U.S. Congress by video at the Capitol in Washington, March 16, 2022.
1 Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivers a virtual address to U.S. Congress by video at the Capitol in Washington, March 16, 2022.
Rescuers work at a site of a warehouse burned after shelling in Kharkiv as Russia&#39;s attack on Ukraine continues, March 16, 2022.
2 Rescuers work at a site of a warehouse burned after shelling in Kharkiv as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, March 16, 2022.
A warehouse is seen on fire after Russian shelling in Kharkiv, March 16, 2022.
3 A warehouse is seen on fire after Russian shelling in Kharkiv, March 16, 2022.
A woman with a child evacuates from a residential building damaged by shelling in Kyiv in this handout picture released March 16, 2022.
4 A woman with a child evacuates from a residential building damaged by shelling in Kyiv in this handout picture released March 16, 2022.

Load more

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG