In Photos: Russia's Invasion of Ukraine, March 8, 2022

Day 13: A look at the latest situation on Russian invasion of Ukraine.
1 A Romanian Immigrations officer gives flowers to a refugee fleeing the conflict from neighboring Ukraine after she crossed the border on International Women's Day, at the Romanian-Ukrainian border, in Siret, Romania, March 8, 2022.
2 Masha Fesenko, from Kyiv, arrives at the border crossing in Medyka, Poland, March 8, 2022. Russia's invasion of Ukraine has set off the largest mass migration in Europe in decades, with more than 1.5 million people having crossed from Ukraine into neighboring countries.
3 People attend a memorial service to pay their respects to Viktor Dudar and Ivan Koverznev, Ukrainian servicemen killed on March 2, during Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in a Jesuit Church (Church of the Most Holy Apostles Peter and Paul) in central Lviv.
4 Myroslava Dudar attends the funeral of her son Viktor Dudar and Ivan Koverznev, of Ukrainian servicemen killed on March 2, during Russia's invasion of Ukraine, at an 18th-century Lychakiv cemetery, in Lviv, March 8, 2022.

