Accessibility links
Skip to main content
Skip to main Navigation
Skip to Search
Languages
Search
Search
Listen
Watch
Home
United States
U.S. News
All About America
Silicon Valley & Technology
Immigration
World
Africa
The Americas
East Asia
Europe
Middle East
South & Central Asia
Ukraine
Press Freedom
COVID-19 Pandemic
China
Iran
Login / Register
More
VOA English TV
Latest show
Africa 54 - March 7, 2022
Upcoming
11:30 - 11:58
Africa 54 - March 8, 2022
More TV
OUR BROADCAST PROGRAMS
VOA Global English
VOA Global English
Listen live
11:05 - 11:30
LIVE
Africa News Tonight
Upcoming
11:30 - 12:00
Sonny Side of Sports
12:00 - 12:05
VOA Newscasts
12:05 - 12:30
International Edition 1305 EDT
VOA Africa
VOA Africa
Listen live
11:05 - 11:30
LIVE
Africa News Tonight
Upcoming
11:30 - 12:00
Sonny Side of Sports
12:30 - 13:00
Health Chat
13:00 - 13:05
VOA Newscasts
VOA Newscasts
VOA Newscasts
Latest program
VOA Newscasts
Upcoming
12:00 - 12:04
VOA Newscasts
13:00 - 13:04
VOA Newscasts
14:00 - 14:04
VOA Newscasts
More radio
Latest Newscast
OUR BROADCAST PROGRAMS
Search
Search
Previous
Next
Breaking News
Previous
Next
Live
Africa News Tonight
Africa News Tonight
Day in Photos
In Photos: Russia's Invasion of Ukraine, March 8, 2022
March 08, 2022 10:37 AM
Day 13: A look at the latest situation on Russian invasion of Ukraine.
1
A Romanian Immigrations officer gives flowers to a refugee fleeing the conflict from neighboring Ukraine after she crossed the border on International Women's Day, at the Romanian-Ukrainian border, in Siret, Romania, March 8, 2022.
2
Masha Fesenko, from Kyiv, arrives at the border crossing in Medyka, Poland, March 8, 2022. Russia's invasion of Ukraine has set off the largest mass migration in Europe in decades, with more than 1.5 million people having crossed from Ukraine into neighboring countries.
3
People attend a memorial service to pay their respects to Viktor Dudar and Ivan Koverznev, Ukrainian servicemen killed on March 2, during Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in a Jesuit Church (Church of the Most Holy Apostles Peter and Paul) in central Lviv.
4
Myroslava Dudar attends the funeral of her son Viktor Dudar and Ivan Koverznev, of Ukrainian servicemen killed on March 2, during Russia's invasion of Ukraine, at an 18th-century Lychakiv cemetery, in Lviv, March 8, 2022.
Load more
In Photos: Russia's Invasion of Ukraine, March 8, 2022
Recommended
New series
52 Documentary
You may also like
Day in Photos
March 7, 2022
Day in Photos
March 6, 2022
Day in Photos
March 4, 2022
Day in Photos
March 3, 2022
Day in Photos
March 2, 2022
Day in Photos
March 1, 2022
Day in Photos
February 28, 2022
February 27, 2022
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG