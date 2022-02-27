Accessibility links
Skip to main content
Skip to main Navigation
Skip to Search
Languages
Search
Search
Listen
Watch
Home
United States
U.S. News
All About America
Silicon Valley & Technology
Immigration
World
Africa
The Americas
East Asia
Europe
Middle East
South & Central Asia
Ukraine
Press Freedom
COVID-19 Pandemic
China
Iran
Login / Register
More
Latest show
More TV
OUR BROADCAST PROGRAMS
VOA Global English
VOA Global English
Listen live
10:05 - 10:30
LIVE
Russia's Invasion of Ukraine
Upcoming
10:30 - 11:00
Black History Month, Part II
11:00 - 12:00
Nightline Africa
12:00 - 12:05
VOA Newscasts
VOA Africa
VOA Africa
Listen live
10:05 - 11:00
LIVE
Music Time in Africa
Upcoming
11:05 - 12:00
Nightline Africa
12:00 - 12:05
VOA Newscasts
12:30 - 13:00
Encounter
VOA Newscasts
VOA Newscasts
Latest program
VOA Newscasts
Upcoming
11:00 - 11:04
VOA Newscasts
12:00 - 12:04
VOA Newscasts
13:00 - 13:04
VOA Newscasts
More radio
Latest Newscast
OUR BROADCAST PROGRAMS
Search
Search
Previous
Next
Breaking News
Previous
Next
Live
Russia's Invasion of Ukraine
Music Time in Africa
Ukraine
In Photos: Russian Invasion of Ukraine, Feb. 27, 2022
February 27, 2022 9:15 AM
Russian troops continue to battle Ukrainian defense forces and citizen soldiers for control of Kyiv, the capital, and other cities Sunday, the fourth day of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
1
A member of the Territorial Defence Forces of Ukraine stands guard at a checkpoint on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Feb. 27, 2022.
2
Members of Ukrainian forces patrol the streets at Maidan square in Kyiv, Feb. 27, 2022.
3
People take shelter inside a building in Mariupol, Ukraine, Feb. 27, 2022. Street fighting broke out in Ukraine's second-largest city and Russian troops squeezed strategic ports in the country's south as the prospect of peace talks remains uncertain.
4
Additional Russian ground forces approach Nova Kakhovka, Ukraine, Feb. 26, 2022.
Load more
In Photos: Russian Invasion of Ukraine, Feb. 27, 2022
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG