In Photos: Russian Invasion of Ukraine, Feb. 27, 2022

Russian troops continue to battle Ukrainian defense forces and citizen soldiers for control of Kyiv, the capital, and other cities Sunday, the fourth day of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
1 A member of the Territorial Defence Forces of Ukraine stands guard at a checkpoint on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Feb. 27, 2022.
2 Members of Ukrainian forces patrol the streets at Maidan square in Kyiv, Feb. 27, 2022.
3 People take shelter inside a building in Mariupol, Ukraine, Feb. 27, 2022. Street fighting broke out in Ukraine's second-largest city and Russian troops squeezed strategic ports in the country's south as the prospect of peace talks remains uncertain.
4 Additional Russian ground forces approach Nova Kakhovka, Ukraine, Feb. 26, 2022.

