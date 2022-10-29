Accessibility links

IN PHOTOS: Scores Killed in Halloween Stampede in Seoul’s Itaewon Neighborhood

Police officers inspect the scene where people died and were injured in Seoul, South Korea, Oct. 30, 2022, after a mass of mostly young people celebrating Halloween festivities in Seoul became trapped and crushed as the crowd surged into a narrow alley.
Rescue workers, firefighters and police officers are seen on the street near the scene in Seoul, South Korea, Oct. 30, 2022.
In this photo provided by the South Korean Presidential Office, President Yoon Suk Yeol, center, attends an emergency meeting at the presidential office in South Korea, Oct. 30, 2022.
Injured people are helped at the street near the scene in Seoul, South Korea, Oct. 30, 2022.
