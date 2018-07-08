Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Previous Next
Breaking News
Americas

In Reversal, Brazil Court Rules to Keep Lula in Jail

  • VOA News
FILE - A supporter of Brazil's former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva holds a poster that reads in Portuguese: "Freedom for Lula," in Brasilia, Brazil, April 17, 2018.

Brazil's Court of Appeals has ordered former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva remain in prison, reversing a shocking decision by a judge of the same court to free Lula earlier on Sunday.

Judge Sergio Moro, who sent Lula to prison in April on a bribery conviction, said the court lacked the authority to release Brazil's most popular politician.

Lula remains popular in Brazil despite being sentenced a year ago to 12 years in prison for corruption.

Polls suggest the leftist former president would win a third term in the October elections, but Brazilian law prohibits a candidate from running for office for eight years after a criminal conviction.

Da Silva's mass appeal propelled him to two terms as president between 2003 and 2011, a period of strong economic growth.

The Day in Photos

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG