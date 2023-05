An Indian military jet has crashed, killing at least two people on the ground and injuring several others.

The Indian Air Force MiG-21 fighter jet crashed Monday in the Hunumangarh district of Rajasthan while on a routine training run. The plane had taken off from the Suratgarh Air Force Station.

The air force tweeted that the pilot ejected safely, sustaining minor injuries.

The Times of India newspaper reported that more than 2,000 people have gathered at the crash site.