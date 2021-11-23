India Arrests Kashmir Rights Activist

Indian authorities have arrested a prominent rights activist in Indian-controlled Kashmir.

The National Investigation Agency arrested Khurram Parvez late Monday, while also conducting searches of his home and office in Srinagar.

He is being held under India’s Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, which allows authorities to detain someone for up to six months without trial.

Mary Lawlor, the U.N. special rapporteur on human rights defenders, criticized the arrest on Twitter, calling it “disturbing.”

“He’s not a terrorist, he’s a human rights defender,” Lawlor wrote Monday.

Parvez heads the Jammu and Kashmir Coalition of Civil Society, a rights group that has reported on violence involving Indian troops in the region.