India, Australia Pledge to Consolidate Defense Ties

Australia and India made significant progress in consolidating defense and security ties during talks the leaders of the two countries held Friday in New Delhi.

"Prime Minister [Narendra] Modi and I discussed an increasingly uncertain global security environment and committed to strengthening the Australia-India defense and security partnership to address shared challenges,” Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese told reporters at a joint briefing with the Indian leader after the discussions.



He said they made “significant” and “ambitious” progress.

The defense relationship between the two countries has been gaining momentum since 2020 as they step up joint military exercises and information exchanges.

Both countries are members of the Quad grouping, along with the United States and Japan, that seeks to counter China’s efforts to dominate the Indo-Pacific region.

“Security cooperation is an important pillar of our comprehensive strategic ties," Modi said after the talks with Albanese. Modi said the discussions included maritime security in the Indo-Pacific and ways to enhance mutual security.

The meeting was the first of what the two countries have decided will be annual summits.

During his three-day visit, Albanese called India “a top-tier security partner,” saying the Indian Ocean is central to both countries' security and prosperity.

"We need to ensure that Australia’s defense assets are the best they can be, and that we build our capability. At the same time, we need to build relationships. I’ve been doing that here in India, we’re doing that throughout the Indo-Pacific,” he told a news conference before holding talks with Modi.

The visit by Albanese, who was accompanied by a large business delegation, also focused on boosting economic ties. While China remains its top trading partner, Canberra has been trying to find new markets following a trade spat with Beijing that erupted when it imposed sanctions on a range of Australian exports in 2020.

Albanese said the two countries hope to conclude a trade pact this year that is expected to be more comprehensive than a free trade agreement sealed last year.

“This transformational deal will realize the full potential of the bilateral economic relationship, creating new employment opportunities and raising living standards for the people of both Australia and India,” Albanese said.

The two countries also discussed closer cooperation in such areas as climate and green energy and building secure supply chains for critical minerals.

Modi said he had raised the issue of some attacks on Hindu temples in Australia with Albanese and had been assured of the safety of Indians living there. The attacks were reportedly carried out by Sikh separatist groups.

Albanese visited India’s indigenously built aircraft carrier, the INS Vikrant, becoming the first foreign leader to go aboard the carrier, commissioned last year. The visit is seen as a signal that India is significantly strengthening its security partnership with Australia.

Besides boosting bilateral ties, Albanese’ visit is seen as a sign of the growing convergence between Quad countries.

Albanese invited Modi to attend a scheduled Quad country summit in Australia in May.

Earlier this month, the foreign ministers of the group held a meeting in New Delhi, where, in a veiled reference to China, they expressed concerns about the militarization of disputed territories in the South China and East China seas.