India Braces for Cyclone Michaung

India’s Chennai International Airport was closed Monday as the region braces for the impact of Cyclone Michaung, which evolved into a severe cyclonic storm.

Strong winds and rains were already pounding areas across Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, ahead of Michaung’s landfall.

Some areas of Chennai, Tamil Nadu’s capital city, were already flooded Monday and evacuation efforts were launched.

The Tamil Nadu government advised people to stay indoors and declared a public holiday for some districts.

Michaung is expected to make landfall Tuesday afternoon.