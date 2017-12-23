More Than 30 Killed in India Bus Crash

At least 32 people were killed when a bus fell into a river Saturday in western India.

The bus, which was carrying passengers in the Indian state of Rajasthan, was speeding to overtake another vehicle when it crashed through a bridge railing, falling into the river below, survivors said.

So far, authorities have recovered 32 bodies from the river. At least another 10 passengers were injured. It was not immediately clear whether the driver was among the survivors.

India's roads are some of the deadliest in the world, with estimates ranging from between 110,000 and 150,000 road fatalities in the South Asian country every year.