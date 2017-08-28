India, China Agree to Pull Back Troops From Disputed Border Area

TEASER: The agreement comes after a standoff that lasted several months

India said Monday it reached an agreement with China to pull back troops from a disputed border area that has been the subject of a standoff dating back to June.

India's Foreign Ministry said in a statement the two governments agreed to “expeditious disengagement” of personnel from the area after weeks of diplomatic exchanges.

“During these communications, we were able to express our views and convey our concerns and interests,” the ministry said.

The tense standoff between Indian and Chinese forces in the area between India's close ally, Bhutan, and China began when Indian troops were deployed to obstruct a Chinese road-building project at Doklam Plateau. The area also known as “Chicken's Neck” is hugely strategic for India because it connects the country's mainland to its northeastern region.

India had cited its treaties with Bhutan, with which it has close military and economic ties, for keeping its soldiers in the area despite strident calls by Beijing to vacate the mountain region.

The standoff is believed to be the most serious confrontation between the two Asian giants, who fought a brief war in 1962.