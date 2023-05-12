Student Union
India, China See Changes in Number of Students Studying in US
India sent more students to study in the U.S. in 2022 while China sent fewer, the Hindustan Times reported. In 2022, California hosted 225,173 international students, the Times reported, the largest percentage of any U.S. state. Read more about the trends and the numbers in the Times story. (May 2023)
Are International Graduate Students and Admissions Departments Seeing Eye-to-Eye?
Not exactly, according to a new survey of the two groups conducted by the Association for Graduate Enrollment Management (NAGAP). Compared to students, the managers overestimated the difficulty of the application, while underestimating how hard it is for students to find the “best fit” school for them. Maureen Manning summarizes the findings for The PIE News. (May 2023)
Is It Time for the US to Offer 3-Year Undergraduate Degrees?
In many countries, undergraduate degrees focus on one area of study and take three years. But in the U.S., students are expected to take a series of courses across the arts and sciences before they choose their major. This process is supposed to take four years, though many students need more time. An op-ed in Inside Higher Ed reviews the history of the three-year degree, and argues that U.S. students would save money, get better grades and receive better teaching under such a system. Lou Matz offers an argument in Inside Higher Ed. (May 2023)
Eastern Michigan International Student Group Back on Track After Pandemic
The Eastern Michigan University International Student Association has revved up, increasing its community involvement as the coronavirus pandemic wanes. EMU Today, a university publication, writes that recent activities include a cultural talent show, a clothing drive for local community shelters and an event that highlighted food from around the world. (May 2023)
Playing Violin in Kenya Can Get You Into Yale, so Why Are We Defunding Arts Education?
The New York Times spotlights a Kenyan student whose commitment to music and creative writing won her a spot at the prestigious school, where she is studying to be a journalist. Despite such stories, countries around the world are spending less on the subject, and many have no official arts programs for students at all. The reason? Societies still don’t understand the intellectual and emotional benefits. Ginanne Brownell has more. (May 2023)