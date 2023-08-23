Accessibility links

India Lands Craft on Moon’s Unexplored South Pole

Journalists film the live telecast of spacecraft Chandrayaan-3 landing on the moon at ISRO's Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network facility in Bengaluru, India, Aug. 23, 2023.

An Indian spacecraft has landed on the moon, becoming the first craft to touch down on the lunar surface’s south pole, the country’s space agency said.

India’s attempt to land on the moon Wednesday came days after Russia’s Luna-25 lander, also headed for the unexplored south pole, crashed into the moon.

It was India’s second attempt to reach the south pole -- four years ago, India’s lander crashed during its final approach.

India has become the fourth country to achieve what is called a “soft-landing” on the moon – a feat accomplished by the United States, China and the former Soviet Union.

However, none of those lunar missions landed at the south pole.

The south side, where the terrain is rough and rugged, has never been explored.

The current mission, called Chandrayaan-3, blasted into space on July 14.

