Indian Prime Minister Modi to Meet With Trump in Washington

India has announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Washington later this month for his first meeting with President Donald Trump.

The External Affairs Ministry said Monday that Modi will meet Trump on June 26 to discuss bilateral relations.



Ties between the two countries prospered under former U.S. President Barack Obama, when India was seen as a partner to balance China's growing weight in Asia.



But Trump has focused on building ties with China, relying on it as key to tackling problems such as North Korea's nuclear program.



For India, other key concerns are Trump's decisions to pull the U.S. out of the Paris climate accord and review the H1B visa program, under which thousands of skilled Indian workers go to the United States.