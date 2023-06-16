India, Pakistan Brace for Further Damage From Cyclone Biparjoy

Cyclone Biparjoy knocked out power, uprooted trees and electrical poles and tossed about shipping containers Friday as it ravaged India’s western Indian coastline.



Biparjoy’s destruction has caused almost 200,000 people in western India and southern Pakistan to leave their homes and seek shelter from the further devastation that’s sure to come.



Pakistan’s Sindh province, ravaged by floods last year, will be hit again by more fallout in the days ahead by Biparyjoy’s drenching rains, according to weather forecasters.

The Indian Meteorological Department has warned people to expect significant damage to houses, crops, roads and telecommunication networks.

Biparjoy is traveling with maximum sustained winds of 120 kph with gusts up to 140 kph. It is expected to weaken as it moves into India’s Gujarat state where religious sites have been closed.



The World Health Organization said it is providing free food and clean drinking water to people in Pakistan. Meanwhile, UNICEF, the U.N.’s children’s agency, has declared that 625,000 children in India and Pakistan are at immediate risk.