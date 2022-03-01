India Ramps Up Efforts to Evacuate Thousands of Stranded Indian Students from Ukraine

As Indian students stranded in Ukrainian cities or at its borders issued desperate appeals to be evacuated, the Indian government said it is advancing efforts to rescue them. The government is sending senior ministers to neighboring countries and increasing evacuation flights to help both Indian nationals and those from other developing countries.

The foreign ministry said Tuesday that four ministers are going to Hungary, Romania, Slovakia and Poland to oversee the evacuation of students trying to make their way to the borders of these countries from Ukranian towns.

There are about 18,000 Indian students studying mostly in medical colleges in Ukraine according to official estimates — they make up about a quarter of foreign students in the war-torn country.

As tensions began to rise in the former Soviet republic, India mounted an evacuation plan and in recent days it has brought back hundreds of students in special flights. But thousands remain stranded as fighting in the country intensifies.

Opposition leaders and parents of students have urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take urgent measures to evacuate the remaining students.

“Some people are panicking. Please do not worry. Once you cross the Ukrainian borders, we will make sure that there are enough flights to bring you back whether it takes a day or two more," foreign ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on Monday. “We are encouraging Indians to move to western Ukraine.”

But in social media posts and in calls with Indian television channels, students are narrating their ordeal — some said they are huddling in temporary camps at Ukraine’s borders, others said they were told by the Indian embassy to go to the rail stations in Kyiv but could not get on board trains.

Some students alleged they were mistreated by border guards at the Ukraine-Poland border while attempting to cross fleeing the conflict to seek safety.

It prompted opposition leader Rahul Gandhi to tweet “we can’t abandon our own people.”

India’s foreign ministry also said it is sending humanitarian aid and medical assistance to Ukraine following a request from the Ukranian envoy in New Delhi. It is seen as a diplomatic gesture by New Delhi, which has not issued any public condemnation of Russia and abstained from two votes at the United Nations Security Council — on a resolution that sought to deplore Russia’s aggression and a procedural vote calling for an emergency session of the United Nations General Assembly.

India also abstained from a vote at the United Nations Human Rights Council on Monday to hold an urgent debate on Ukraine.

Political analysts say India’s stance is influenced by its heavy reliance on weapons from Moscow at a time when tensions with China are running high and on New Delhi’s unwillingness to abandon a partner that has stood by it in the past.