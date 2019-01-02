Two Women Defy Centuries-Old Ban by Entering Sacred Hindu Temple

Two women entered a Hindu temple in India Wednesday, defying a centuries-old ban on women of menstruating age from entering the holy shrine.

The women entered the Sabarimala hilltop temple in the southern state of Kerala just before dawn, accompanied by local police.

The event is certain to anger conservative Hindu groups, who support the ban on women between the ages of 10 and 50 from entering Sabarimala, believing it would defile the inner shrine. Hinduism regards women of childbearing age as unclean, and does not allow them to take part in religious rituals. Several women who had tried to enter the shrine in the past had been blocked by Hindu devotees.

Violent protests broke out in Kerala last September between Hindu devotees and police after India's Supreme Court ruled the ban was illegal.

Kerala state's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told reporters Wednesday that police will protect anyone who wishes to enter the Sabarimala temple.

The Supreme Court will hear challenges to its ruling later this month.